Battle of Saja: Grieving Father stuns 7-time Congress MLA

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in three states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, results of which was declared yesterday. But what surprised everyone the most was the winning of Ishwar Sahu, an ordinary daily labourer man in Chhattisgarh’s Saja assembly constituency.

The saffron party had fielded Sahu against Ravindra Choubey, the State Minister and a seven-time Congress MLA. BJP took the bold decision to name him party candidate after his son was killed allegedly by a Muslim mob. Congress was accused of shielding the accused.

“He is Sri Eshwar Sahu . @BJP4CGState candidate . He defeated 7 time @INCIndia MLA Sri Ravindra Choubey . His son was killed in a mob violence & as usual Cong was supportive of rioters . Today he avenged injustice in a Democratic battle . Congratulations.”, tweeted BJP General Secretary BL Santosh.

Ishwar Sahu polled 101789 votes as compared to Ravindra Choubey of INC who polled 96593.