Odisha CM congratulates PM Modi for BJP’s victory in 3 States

TNI Bureau: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Assembly elections in three States, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday made a phone call to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the victory of the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

The election results in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have shocked political analysts and parties.

While BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it registered impressive victory in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

BJP doubled its vote percentage from 6.10% (in 2018) to more than 14% this time in Telangana.