Odisha CM congratulates PM Modi for BJP’s victory in 3 States

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM congratulates PM Modi for BJP’s victory in 3 States
File Pic

TNI Bureau: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Assembly elections in three States, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday made a phone call to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the victory of the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

The election results in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have shocked political analysts and parties.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – December 04, 2023

Battle of Saja: Grieving Father stuns 7-time Congress MLA

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, it registered impressive victory in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

BJP doubled its vote percentage from 6.10% (in 2018) to more than 14% this time in Telangana.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.