TNI Morning News Headlines – December 09, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 386 Covid-19 cases including 223 quarantine and 163 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 322299 including 316970 recoveries & 3487 active cases.

👉Khordha reports 50 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (47) and Mayurbhanj (31)

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,789.

👉 27,419 tests samples were tested on December 8 in Odisha.

👉 Odisha ranks first in Urban Governance Index in the country, as per a report released by Praja Foundation.

👉 3-month long Eco Retreat at five locations to begin from today in Odisha.

👉 Phulbani records the lowest at 8 degree Celsius.

👉 Odisha: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of shares of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC) by Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC).

👉 ANM workers engaged in several Covid Care Homes across Odisha continue dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar demanding regularisation of their jobs.

👉 Juvenile fined Rs 26,000 for driving the two-wheeler without helmet in Khandagiri area.

India News

👉 India reports 32,080 new COVID-19 cases & 402 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 97,35,850 including 3,78,909 active cases, 92,15,581 cured cases & 1,41,360 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 A total of 14,98,36,767 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th December. Of these, 10,22,712 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Jammu and Kashmir: 2 unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway.

👉 Covaxin likely to be available for use of the general public use by February 2021.

👉 Farmers’ protest at Singhu border, against Farm Laws entered 14th day today.

👉 Meeting with Amit Shah positive, Centre will give proposal to farmer leaders today: Bhartiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

👉 Government cancels sixth round of talks with protesting farmer unions as leaders decline to attend.

👉 Sushant Singh Rajput death case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrests absconding accused Regel Mahakal in related drugs case. He will be produced before court today.

👉 64 Heads of Missions in India leave for Hyderabad to visit biotech companies developing COVID-19 vaccine.

👉 Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.49 against the US dollar in early trade.

👉 Popular Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai. She was 28.

👉 Ind vs Aus: David Warner ruled out of first Test against India.

👉 Cricketer Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket.

👉 Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket.

World News

👉 Joe Biden announces new health team to tackle Covid-19 in US.