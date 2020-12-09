Pandian Stores fame Actress V.J. Chitra found dead

Pandian Stores fame Actress V. J. Chitra has been found dead in Chennai Hotel Room. The 29-year-old actress was known in Tamil Entertainment Industry for her work as an Anchor and TV Actress. The actress was a popular name in Tamil TV Industry.

The actress started her career as an anchor in the year 2013. She did anchoring for various Tamil Shows over the years. She later started her acting career in the year 2014 with Jaya TV’s show ‘Mannan Magal’.

Over the years, she played various characters in different Tamil shows like ‘Chinna Papa Periya Papa’, ‘Saravanan Meenatchi’, ‘Darling Darling’, and ‘Velunachi’.

After playing several roles, the actress rose to fame for her role of Mullai in famous Star Vijay’s show ‘Pandian Stores’. She was still a part of this show at the time of her death. Reportedly, just before her death today, she completed a shoot for the same show. The night before her death, she also shared pictures from the shoot on her social media.

Alongside her acting career, V. J. Chitra also took part in various reality shows as a contestant. In 2016, she participated in two famous reality shows ‘Dance Jodi Dance’ and ‘Nanbenda’. Then in 2017, she participated in a dance reality show ‘Zee Dance League’. The actress also bagged the position of 1st runner-up in the show ‘Jodi Fun Limited’.

Her personal life was also very sorted. She was engaged to a businessman and was soon going to marry him. She also shared pictures with her fiance on her social media handles.

Undoubtedly, the actress enjoyed decent fame and limelight throughout her journey in the Entertainment Industry. The death of the actress at such a young age is really unfortunate.

Her fans are shattered with the news of her death. People have been sending their condolences to her family. The news of her death is indeed very shocking and is difficult to digest especially for her fans and well-wishers.