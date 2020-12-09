Farmer Protests: Punjab Scientist refuses to accept Award from Union Minister

TNI Bureau: Dr Varinder Pal Singh, Principal Soil Chemist at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, refused to accept the Gold Medal and the Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence from Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, expressing solidarity with the Farmers.

Dr. Singh, who was recognised by the Fertiliser Association of India for his work in the field of plant nutrition, was supposed to receive the award at an event in Delhi.

He came to the stage, thanked everyone including the Government of India, but did not receive the award saying his conscience did not allow him to receive the award when farmers are on road.

Dr Varinder Pal Singh requested the Government to talk to the farmers and accept their demands. “The work I did is only for the farmers and our nation, so I feel I would be guilty if at this moment I receive this award”, he said on the stage.

He later wrote a letter to the Minister explaining why he could not receive the award. He clarified that he had no personal resentment or opposition to the Government of India.

At the same time, he also mentioned that “I have no political or terrorist connection in my life history and is dedicated only to the integrity and prosperity of India”.

Dr Varinder Pal Singh also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, explaining his stand and urging him to resolve the issue.

Watch the Video Here:




