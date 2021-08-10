TNI Morning News Headlines – August 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1041 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 605 quarantine and 436 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 383 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (132).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 64 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (20), Sundargarh (8), Balasore (6), Kandhamal (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,565.

➡️ As many as 56,859 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development praises PM Awas Yojana implementation in Odisha.

➡️ Excise dept officials seize 95 gms brown sugar at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district reopens for devotees today.

➡️ Physical classroom teaching for B.Ed, M.Ed Students in Odisha to commence next week.

➡️ Class 10, 12 Students to get Date sheet today for CBSE offline exams.

India News

➡️ India reports 28,204 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 147 days.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,88,508. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.45%.

➡️ 48,32,78,545 samples tested till 9th August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 15,11,313 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 52.56 crore (52,56,35,710) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Militants attack CRPF team in J&K’s Shopian, constable injured.

➡️ World Lion Day, held annually on August 10 with an emphasis on raising awareness and gather support for lion conservation.

➡️ Delhi: Athletics Federation of India felicitates Indian athletics team of Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ Rupee falls 19 paise to 74.45 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 147.37 pts to 54,550.22 in opening session, Nifty advances 35.15 pts to 16,293.40.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 203.6 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.30 Million.

➡️ US to continue to support Afghan Forces.

➡️ Powered by Pakistan, Taliban racing towards Kabul.

➡️ China punishes dozens of officials as Delta outbreaks spread.

➡️ As Delta Pushes US to 100,000 daily cases, Dr Fauci’s Advice on Boosters.