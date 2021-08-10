Parliamentary Standing Committee praises implementation of PMAY in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development has appreciated the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ((Rural) in Odisha.

The Committee has recommended the Rural Development Ministry to direct other States to follow the ‘Odisha Model’.

It had been proposed to construct 6,89,990 houses under the scheme in the year 2020-21.

Out of the Rs 656.85 crore sanctioned for Odisha in the year 2020-21, a total of Rs 522.40 crore was spent.