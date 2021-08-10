Odisha Covid Analysis – August 10, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.83%. 1475 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Covid Analysis
134

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1041 new Covid cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

56,859 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 6,565.

Khordha reported 383 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 132 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 10, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 1041
🔶 New Deaths – 64
🔶 New Recoveries – 1475

🔶 Samples Tested – 56,859 (66,063 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) –  1.83% (1.34%  Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases  (40+ Districts) – Khordha (383), Cuttack (132), Jagatsinghpur (81), Angul (57).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Khordha (20), Sundargarh (8), Balasore (6), Kandhamal (4), Cuttack (3), Jajpur (3), Mayurbhanj (3), Nayagarh (3), Puri (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 16683764

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 988997

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 971391

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 10988

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 6,565

