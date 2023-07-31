Vanik shines in OCS Exam; 200 Students taste Success, 4 in Top 10

TNI Bureau: Vanik Institute has set another milestone as a whopping 200 students from the institute have secured success in the prestigious Odisha Civil Service Examination.

The results, which were announced today, helped Vanik cement its place as a leading force in shaping the careers of young aspirants of Odisha.

4 out of the top 10 positions in the Odisha Civil Service Examination were secured by the Vanik Institute students. “It was possible due to the brilliance of the coaching institute’s faculty as well as the exceptional dedication and hard work put in by the students,” says a Vanik Official.

Speaking on the momentous achievement, Subrat Kumar Chhatoi, the founder and CMD of Vanik Groups, expressed his elation, saying, “We are extremely proud of our students for their stellar performance in the Odisha Civil Service Examination. It is a testament to their determination, the guidance of our dedicated faculty, and the comprehensive study materials provided by our institute.”

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the successful candidates of Vanik Institute. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to all aspiring civil servants,” he added.

With this remarkable achievement, Vanik is confident of becoming a hot destination for aspirants from across the region for the upcoming batches.