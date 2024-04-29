TNI Morning News Headlines – April 29, 2024

➡️Odia language and Odia asmita (pride) are under threat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview to a national news channel.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Notification issued for 3rd phase of elections in Odisha and 6th phase in India on May 25.
➡️The notification is for 6 parliamentary and 42 assembly constituencies of the state.
➡️Congress yesterday announced its candidates for 8 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha segments in Odisha.
➡️Sofia Firdous, daughter of sitting Congress MLA Md Moquim, named Congress candidate for Barabati-Cuttack seat.
➡️3rd Phase Polls in Odisha: Filing of nomination begins today.
➡️29 April 2is the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the 4th Phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
➡️Hardcore criminal Subash Khuntia ‘King of Forest’ injured in police encounter. Several cases including 2 murder charges are pending against him.
➡️30 private school students injured in bee attack near Sapua dam at Baligorada of Kamakhyanagar.
➡️Chhattisgarh: 9 dead, 23 injured as car rams parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara.
➡️FIR against YouTube channel in Punjab for defaming AAP MP Raghav Chadha.
➡️BJP MP, ex-Union Minister Sreenivasa Prasad passes away.
➡️Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in IPL match in Chennai on Sunday.
➡️Rupee declines 5 paise to 83.43 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 411.15 points to 74,141.31 in early trade; Nifty up 94.2 points to 22,514.15.
➡️15 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah.
➡️Houthis in Yemen damage an oil tanker and shoot down a US drone amid rising tensions over Gaza.
➡️Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Puerto Rico.
