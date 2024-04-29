BJP deploys Biplap Deb in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb in Odisha to help the party men in the State during the upcoming Twin elections.

If sources are to be believed, Biplab Kumar Deb will stay in Odisha till the elections are over and will look after five Lok Sabha constituencies and the assembly segments coming under them.

In order to win the election in Odisha, Deb wants to implement the Tripura model, which worked wonders under his leadership, said sources.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On his arrival day before yesterday, the former Tripura CM visited Puri Srimandir and took the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. He also met party’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Sambit Patra and Kendrapara MP candidate and national vice president Baijayant Panda and held discussions with them.

Deb¸ a Rajya Sabha MP, also slammed BJD leader VK Pandian while addressing an election rally in Berhampur yesterday. “Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be ‘finished in this election’ not by the BJP but by his aide V K Pandian, an ‘outsider’ who is running the state”, he said.

Is there not even a single eligible person here to run the state, the saffron leader questioned adding that Biju Patnaik would have been hurt by seeing all these if he were alive today. Biplab asked Naveen to take retirement if he can’t run the state instead of handing it over to an outsider.

It would be interesting to see what role Biplab is going to play and how it helps the saffron party in Odisha.