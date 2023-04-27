TNI Morning News Headlines – April 27, 2023

➡️ Odisha reports 424 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 3,369. ➡️ Odisha school students to get iron, folic acid tablets at doorstep during summer vacation under Anemia Mukta Lakhsya Abhiyan (AMLAN) till June 16.

➡️ Boat capsizes in Brahmani river in Kendrapara: Body of minor boy found; another person still missing.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art, paying tributes to DRG jawans who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack.

➡️ Badamba Block executive engineer caught by vigilance while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from a contractor.

➡️ Nursing girl student found hanging in hostel room in Jajpur.

➡️ India reports 9,355 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; active cases stand at 57,410.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Wreath laying ceremony organised in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada today to pay homage to 10 jawans martyred in a Maoist attack on Wednesday.

➡️ Devotees rejoice as portals of Uttarakhand Shri Badrinath temple open.

➡️ Operation Kaveri: INS Teg departs from Port Sudan with 297 passengers. This is the fifth batch of stranded Indians enroute to Jeddah.

➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 81.69 against US dollar in early trade.