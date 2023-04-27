TNI Bureau: Bihar’s famous gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from jail at around 4.30 am today, confirmed a jail official.
According to reports, Singh, who was behind the bar for the last 15 years, was initially to be released from Saharsa jail around 7 am. However, there was a sudden change of his time of release.
The gangster was in the jail for the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.
It was possible for Singh, a former MLA and Lok Sabha MP, to walk out of the jail as the Bihar government had recently amended the prison rules allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.
