TNI Evening News Headlines – April 26, 2023

➡️As part of the 3rd phase of Odisha School Transformation programme under 5T initiatives, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 328 transformed High Schools in 5 districts.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review performance of each Department from May 22.
➡️High alert in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts after blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Vande Bharat Express train likely in Odisha from May: Sources.
➡️Odisha amends Electric Vehicle Policy-2021, hikes two-wheeler subsidy to Rs 20,000, Rs 30,000 for three-wheelers and Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for four-wheelers.
➡️10 policemen & one driver lost their lives in a IED blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.
➡️Union Cabinet approves setting up of 157 Government nursing college across India.
➡️AAP candidates win Delhi Mayor & Deputy Mayor elections after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.
➡️Chapters about Bhartitya Kisan Union (BKU) removed from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books.
➡️Aamir Khan attends PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Conclave @ 100.
➡️American Company Micron Technology will set up $1 billion semiconductor plant in India.
➡️WHO issues alert over another India-made cough syrup ‘Guaifenesin’.
➡️Pradeep Rawat, Indian Ambassador to China, presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping, one year after assuming his post.
➡️Pope Francis allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time.
