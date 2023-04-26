TNI Evening News Headlines – April 26, 2023

➡️ As part of the 3rd phase of Odisha School Transformation programme under 5T initiatives, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 328 transformed High Schools in 5 districts.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review performance of each Department from May 22.

➡️ High alert in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts after blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Vande Bharat Express train likely in Odisha from May: Sources.

➡️ Odisha amends Electric Vehicle Policy-2021, hikes two-wheeler subsidy to Rs 20,000, Rs 30,000 for three-wheelers and Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for four-wheelers.

➡️ 10 policemen & one driver lost their lives in a IED blast by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves setting up of 157 Government nursing college across India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ AAP candidates win Delhi Mayor & Deputy Mayor elections after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.

➡️ Chapters about Bhartitya Kisan Union (BKU) removed from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books.

➡️ Aamir Khan attends PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Conclave @ 100.

➡️ American Company Micron Technology will set up $1 billion semiconductor plant in India.

➡️ WHO issues alert over another India-made cough syrup ‘Guaifenesin’.

➡️ Pradeep Rawat, Indian Ambassador to China, presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping, one year after assuming his post.