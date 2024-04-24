TNI Morning News Headlines – April 24, 2024

➡️Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik begins his election campaign for the forthcoming polls from his home turf Hinjili constituency in Ganjam district today.
➡️10 Odisha districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh to experience heat wave today.
➡️Paralakhemundi recorded highest temperature of 42.8°C on Tuesday.
➡️Malkangiri: Police recover Rs 30 lakh from a car during checking ahead of elections near Chalanguda bordering Chhattisgarh; 2 detained.
➡️DRDO’s DMSRDE, Kanpur, has developed India’s lightest bulletproof jacket, capable of protecting against the highest threat level 6.
➡️Pressing UNSC reforms, India highlights consensus in G20 with broader membership.
➡️LeT terrorist ‘Abu Hamza’ behind Rajouri killing; Jammu and Kashmir Police announce Rs 10 lakh on the information of the terrorist while releasing a poster of his likeness.
➡️Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora.
➡️IMD issues heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad and Mumbai from April 27 to 29.
➡️IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets.
➡️Shivam Dube completes 1,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.
➡️Cyber police register case against X user over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.29 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US Senate passes USD 95 bn aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan.
