Naveen launches Poll Campaign from Hinjili; slams Opposition

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today slammed the opposition parties while launching campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state from Hinjili in Ganjam district.

In his address to the people, Patnaik targeted the opposition parties alleging them of ‘opposing’ developmental works in the state. Be it Srimandir Parikrama project or Ekamra project or Samalei project, the Opposition parties have been opposing developmental works in the state and politicise everything.

The Chief Minister also recalled the flagship developmental projects of his government and promised to make Odisha country’s number one state by 2036 as it will complete 100 years of its formation.

“Around 70 lakh women have become the drivers of transformation in the state. Farmers are getting loan at zero per cent interest in the state. Likewise, Misson Shakti members have so far received Rs 18,000 crore interest-free loan. This is a milestone in development of Odisha. The BJD is number one in giving women their rights,” Patnaik said in his address.

He also spoke about the work his government is doing for women empowerment, disaster management, PDS, investment, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) and all.

Patnaik further said that the government will introduce youth budget in coming days and the decade 2024-34 will be golden opportunity for youths.

The BJD supremo concluded his speech saying that the BJD will continue its victory streak with the blessing of people of Odisha.