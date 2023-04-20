TNI Morning News Headlines – April 20, 2023

➡️ Heatwave continues in Odisha; Jharsuguda hottest at 34 degree Celsius by 8.30 am.

➡️ Hanuman Jayanti: Internet services suspended further for another 48 hrs.

➡️ Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna.

➡️ India reports 12,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

➡️ Surat Court rejects application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction in ‘Modi surname’ remark.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi.

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 82.18 against US dollar in early trade.