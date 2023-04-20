Controversial Koida BDO Pallabi Rani Raj Transferred to Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has transferred controversial Koida BDO Pallabi Rani Raj to Sambalpur from Sundargarh.

“Ms. Pallabi Rani Raj, BDO, Koida has been hereby placed in GA&PG Deptt. For her posting in O/o RDC(ND), Sambalpur,” said a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the State government.

It is to be noted here that political parties like Congress, BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had demanded Pallabi’s transfer after allegations of corruption leveled against her and for misbehaviour against common people and people’s representatives.

She allegedly misused the MLA funds and blocked the development works in the area of her jurisdiction.