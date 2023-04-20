Surat Court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea for Stay on Conviction in Defamation Case

TNI Bureau: In a big blow to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Surat Court in Gujarat today rejected his application seeking stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

The court on March 23 convinced him in the 2019 defamation case on ‘Modi surname’ remark.

On the following day, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. A notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said he stood disqualified from the House from March 23, the day of his conviction.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will continue to avail all options still available under the law.

Party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal at 4pm.