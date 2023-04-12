TNI Morning News Headlines – April 12, 2023

➡️ IMD issues ‘heat wave’ alert for Odisha districts from April 13 to 15 as temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius in several places.

➡️ Bhubaneswar records 31 degree Celsius as of 8.30 am today.

➡️ In a massive country-wide exercise in India’s fight against COVID-19, a two-day COVID-19 mock drill was conducted in Odisha Hospitals to check the preparedness on COVID 19 and to face any eventuality.

➡️ India records 7,830 new cases in 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 40,215. Daily positivity rate stands at 2.88%.

➡️ PM Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express today.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir at 1010 hours today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Four killed in firing at Military Station in Punjab’s Bathinda. No terror angle.

➡️ Karnataka assembly elections: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra son in BJP’s first list of 189.

➡️ PIL filed against ace cricketers and actors in Bihar court for ‘encouraging’ gambling.

➡️ Sensex climbs 92.29 points to 60,250.01 in early trade; Nifty gains 51.35 points to 17,773.65.