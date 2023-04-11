Amul vs. Nandini: Political Feud over Milk Brands Rocks Karnataka Ahead of Assembly Polls

Bengaluru, TNI Bureau: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) made an announcement on April 5th that it planned to enter the Karnataka market. However, this decision immediately caused controversy in the southern state, with many politicians and residents of Bengaluru voicing their opposition to the move and expressing support for the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand Nandini. On social media, hashtags such as ‘Save Nandini’ and ‘Go Back Amul’ began to trend, reflecting the growing tension between the two brands. The milk wars soon spilled into the business and political arenas, creating a heated debate among stakeholders.

Political analysts suggest that the entry of Amul into Karnataka’s dairy market could have implications for the upcoming May 10 elections, as the Congress party has accused the BJP of harming the state’s own dairy brand. The Congress has gone so far as to accuse the BJP of “killing” the brand.

On social media, prominent Congress leaders such as former CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, as well as JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, have shared their opinions on the matter of Amul’s entry into the Karnataka dairy market. Kumaraswamy has gone so far as to claim that the Central government’s official position appears to be “One nation, one Amul, one milk, one Gujarat.”

According to ANI, DK Shivakumar has expressed his opinion on the matter, stating that the state of Karnataka already possesses a superior dairy brand in Nandini and does not require the introduction of Amul. Shivakumar added that the state’s water, milk, and soil are of high quality and do not require any external assistance.

In response to the accusations made by the Congress party, the BJP has dismissed the claims, stating that the Opposition is attempting to politicize the situation. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar has informed the media that Nandini, the state’s existing dairy brand, will hold an advantage over Amul due to its lower pricing. Somashekar also affirmed that the Gujarat-based milk brand poses no threat to the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

Political analysts have suggested that the entry of Amul into the Karnataka dairy market could have political ramifications, as some voters may feel alienated by the issue. Many Kannadigas take pride in the locally grown Nandini brand and may identify with it. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) was established in 1974 and has grown to become the country’s second-largest milk producer after Amul. Even the late star Puneeth Rajkumar had served as a brand ambassador for Nandini, without charging any fees, which underscores the brand’s cultural significance.

Meanwhile, the ongoing political feud between “Amul and Nandini” has caused concern for the BJP, leading top party leaders to intervene and calm the situation ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, which are only a month away.

The recent dispute highlights the importance of the “politics around milk” in Karnataka, a state where 16 unions operating in 22,000 villages and consisting of 24 lakh members wield significant influence, which political parties seek to leverage for establishing their grassroots presence.

The position of chairperson at the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the popular Nandini brand and is India’s second-largest dairy cooperative, has traditionally been held by leaders from the Congress and JD(S) parties. However, in 2019, BJP legislator Balachandra Jarkiholi was elected as the KMF chairperson, breaking the trend.

While milk union elections are not conducted on party symbols, political parties often provide support to their preferred candidates. As per sources, currently, two milk unions have a preference for the Congress party, three for JD(S), and the remaining are leaning towards the BJP.

The online sale of milk and curd by Amul has turned into a Kannada identity issue, with both the Congress and JD(S) using it to their advantage. In a recent development, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar was seen consuming Nandini dairy products at a stall in Hassan on Monday, to emphasize his support for the brand.