TNI Evening News Headlines – April 12, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is 3rd Richest Chief Minister of India: ADR Report.
➡️Jharsuguda records maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius today followed by Baripada in Mayurbhanj Dist 42.5 degrees Celsius.
➡️Odisha SRC alerts district collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle heat wave conditions, suggests day shelter for poor.
➡️AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar on artificial intelligence.
➡️No power cut in Odisha this year, informed Energy Minister Pratap Deb.
➡️Odisha to have its first Tribal University in Mayurbhanj, informed MoS for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu.
➡️Five persons from Chhattisgarh arrested in IPL betting racket in Nuapada.
➡️Maharashtra reports 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️Delhi excise policy scam: Court denies bail to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, set to hear plea on April 18.
➡️‘Amritpal Singh wanted’ posters pasted at Batala railway station in Punjab.
➡️Doyen of Mahindra Group, Keshub Mahindra passes away at 99.
➡️Myanmar: Over 100 people feared dead in Military Airstrike.
