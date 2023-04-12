TNI Evening News Headlines – April 12, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is 3rd Richest Chief Minister of India: ADR Report.

➡️ Jharsuguda records maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius today followed by Baripada in Mayurbhanj Dist 42.5 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Odisha SRC alerts district collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle heat wave conditions, suggests day shelter for poor.

➡️ AIIMS Bhubaneswar signs MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar on artificial intelligence.

➡️ No power cut in Odisha this year, informed Energy Minister Pratap Deb.

➡️ Odisha to have its first Tribal University in Mayurbhanj, informed MoS for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu.

➡️ Five persons from Chhattisgarh arrested in IPL betting racket in Nuapada.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi excise policy scam: Court denies bail to former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, set to hear plea on April 18.

➡️ ‘Amritpal Singh wanted’ posters pasted at Batala railway station in Punjab.

➡️ Doyen of Mahindra Group, Keshub Mahindra passes away at 99.