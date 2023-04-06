TNI Morning News Headlines – April 06, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government receives investment intent worth Rs 26,000 crore at business meet in Tokyo.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023.

➡️ 3 truck drivers burnt alive in road accident near Sadar police station in Jharsuguda.

➡️ India reports 5,335 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, highest cases since September 2022.

➡️ India elected to UN Statistical Commission and two other bodies.

➡️ President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap detained under National Security Act in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; projects 5.2 % inflation for FY 2023-24, 5.1% in Q1.