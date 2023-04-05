BJP gains in Hindol NAC; increases Tally

TNI Bureau: Although the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the NAC elections in Hindol (Dhenkanal) and Attabira (Bargarh) comfortably, the saffron party has seen a rise in its vote share and seats as compared to 2018 polls.

BJP had won just one ward in Hindol NAC in 2018. The party’s tally has gone up to 5 this time with youth brigade taking the charge. BJD which had won 13 out 16 wards and added two Independents to its kitty at a later stage, had to be content with 11 wards.

BJP’s impressive performance in Hindol NAC polls, has boosted the morale of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls where Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is said to be the front-runner from Dhenkanal Seat. However, according to latest reports, he could contest from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat too if the survey report in Dhenkanal does not go in his favour.