TNI Evening News Headlines – April 06, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) in Japan, discussed the use of green technology for the company's proposed facilities in the state.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) in Japan.
➡️Odisha Government today appointed 2015-batch IAS officer Aboli Sunil Naravane as the new Collector of Jharsuguda district.
➡️Admission age of children to Class I in Odisha schools must be in between five to seven years as of March 31: School and Mass Education (S&ME) department.
➡️The National Medical Commission approved opening of a Government Medical College at Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, with admission of 100 MBBS seats from the academic session 2023 – 24.
➡️Newly-appointed Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
➡️Maharashtra reports 803 new COVID-19 cases and 3 death in last 24 hours.
➡️Centre extends ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups for one year.
➡️Anil Antony, son of Congress leader & former Defence Minister AK Antony joins BJP today.
➡️Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
➡️85 trains cancelled as different organisations of Kurmi community continue their rail and road blockade in West Bengal.
➡️Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada.
