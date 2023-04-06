TNI Evening News Headlines – April 06, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC) in Japan.

➡️ Odisha Government today appointed 2015-batch IAS officer Aboli Sunil Naravane as the new Collector of Jharsuguda district.

➡️ Admission age of children to Class I in Odisha schools must be in between five to seven years as of March 31: School and Mass Education (S&ME) department.

➡️ The National Medical Commission approved opening of a Government Medical College at Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, with admission of 100 MBBS seats from the academic session 2023 – 24.

➡️ Newly-appointed Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 803 new COVID-19 cases and 3 death in last 24 hours.

➡️ Centre extends ceasefire agreements with three Naga groups for one year.

➡️ Anil Antony, son of Congress leader & former Defence Minister AK Antony joins BJP today.

➡️ Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

➡️ 85 trains cancelled as different organisations of Kurmi community continue their rail and road blockade in West Bengal.