Odisha BJP plans Massive Protest over suspension of MLAs

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned for a massive protest across the State to protest over the suspension of two party MLAs from the State Assembly.

Two BJP MLAs-Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling were suspended from the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker of the House Pramila Mallik took disciplinary action against the legislators for allegedly throwing pulses at her podium while the business was underway in the House.

The legislators of the saffron party were protesting at the well of the Assembly on Thursday over ruling BJD leader Arun Sahoo’s alleged remarks against the Leader of the Opposition.

However, Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling allegedly threw pulses at the Speakers’ podium. Though they denied to have thrown the pulses, the Speaker suspended them from attending the ongoing Monsoon sessions of the Assembly.