Cyclonic Circulation in Odisha by September 29

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighborhood around September 29.

Under its influence a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to move west – northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification.

However, when it will reach the coast has not been predicted yet,” IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

