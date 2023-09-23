Cyclonic Circulation in Odisha by September 29

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighborhood around September 29.

Under its influence a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to move west – northwestwards with possibility of gradual intensification.

However, when it will reach the coast has not been predicted yet,” IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.