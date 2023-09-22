TNI Evening News Headlines – September 22, 2023

➡️ Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 28,200 crore for 2023-24 in the state assembly on Friday.
➡️ Sambad Group HR Head Baijayanti Kar moves Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail in bank loan fraud allegation case.
➡️ Marriage divorce plea by Anubhav Mohanty rejected by Cuttack Family Court.
➡️ Rayagada: Class-3 girl student raped by peon in school in Kashipur block area.
➡️ Anganwadi workers launch massive protest in Bhubaneswar demanding the status of Govt employees and a hike in their remuneration.
➡️ Women MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express their happiness over the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
➡️ JD(S) joins NDA, seals alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.
➡️ ISRO makes attempt to wake up Chandrayaan-3’s lander & rover but no signals from them so far.
➡️ Flight oporation to remain suspended temporarily for runway maintenance on October 17 in Mumbai Airport.
➡️ Sanatan Dharma remark: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea for FIR against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, others.
➡️ Monsoon may start retreating from northwest India by September 25: IMD.
➡️ 1st ODI: India beat Australia by 5 wickets to go 1-0 up in three-match series.
➡️ Foreign Ministers of Quad- India, Australia, Japan and the US met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.
