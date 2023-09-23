TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Door to Door Maati Collection for "Amrit Kalash Yatra" in far flung villages in Odisha was done by Himveers of 41st Battalion ITBP, Khordha, Odisha.
➡️Young doctor Sachin Sahoo found hanging at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Scrub typhus count in Sundargarh climbs to 221.
➡️Fakir Mohan University in Balasore accorded Grade A by NAAC team.
➡️Eminent Odia vocalist Shantilata Barik has been admitted to a private hospital in Odisha capital in a critical condition.
➡️PM Modi addresses the ‘International Lawyers Conference’ in New Delhi.
➡️PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium in Varanasi today.
➡️TDP to move Supreme Court seeking relief for party chief Chandrababu Naidu.
➡️Mamata Banerjee showcases West Bengal as investment destination in Dubai.
➡️AAP to fight alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Anurag Dhanda.
➡️India beat Australia by five wickets in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.
➡️India achieve historic No 1 rankings feat after first ODI win.
➡️US President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles: report.
➡️The UN General Assembly approved a political declaration to end TB by 2030.
