TNI Morning News Headlines – September 23, 2023

➡️Door to Door Maati Collection for “Amrit Kalash Yatra” in far flung villages in Odisha was done by Himveers of 41st Battalion ITBP, Khordha, Odisha.
➡️Young doctor Sachin Sahoo found hanging at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Scrub typhus count in Sundargarh climbs to 221.
➡️Fakir Mohan University in Balasore accorded Grade A by NAAC team.
➡️Eminent Odia vocalist Shantilata Barik has been admitted to a private hospital in Odisha capital in a critical condition.
➡️PM Modi addresses the ‘International Lawyers Conference’ in New Delhi.
➡️PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium in Varanasi today.
➡️TDP to move Supreme Court seeking relief for party chief Chandrababu Naidu.
➡️Mamata Banerjee showcases West Bengal as investment destination in Dubai.
➡️AAP to fight alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls: Anurag Dhanda.
➡️India beat Australia by five wickets in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.
➡️India achieve historic No 1 rankings feat after first ODI win.
➡️US President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles: report.
➡️The UN General Assembly approved a political declaration to end TB by 2030.
