TNI Evening News Headlines – October 31, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Chhattisgarh: 27-year-old CRPF jawan Kamalakanta from Odisha’s Jharsuguda district allegedly kills self with service rifle in Sukma.

👉 Kumar Purnima observed with great fervour and gaiety in Odisha amid Covid-19.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 81 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 19 Quarantine and 628 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29153 in the Capital City.

👉 226 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1911 Covid-19 recoveries today including 245 from Khordha, 153 from Cuttack, 138 from Bolangir and 101 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 275749.

👉 Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Odisha will experience light rain and thunderstorm till November 4.

👉 2 ‘Most Wanted Criminals’ of a drug and loot gang arrested in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Odisha Assembly to implement National e Vidhan Application.

India News

👉 Ram Niwas Gaura, who was allegedly working as spy for Pakistan’s ISI arrested from Jaipur; third Pakistan-linked arrest in October.

👉 PM Modi launches seaplane service between Statue of Unity at Kevadiya and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

👉 Goa Govt to sell onions to ration card holders at Rs 32 per kg.

👉 Delhi govt directs all wholesale liquor vends in national capital to ensure mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app.

👉 Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Stage collapses at Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav’s campaign rally in Muzaffarpur’s Minapur Assembly Constituency.

👉 Ministry of Home Affairs announces names of officers to be conferred with the ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal’ for the year 2020.

👉 Punjab CM launches scholarship plan for students belonging to Scheduled Castes.

👉 Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee given blood transfusion following slight drop in his haemoglobin count; remain critical.

👉 Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets

World News

👉 Actor Sean Connery, the first James Bond passes away at 90.