Naveen hails honesty of Lady Police Constable

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated a lady police constable for showing exemplary honesty today. Chief Minister appreciated Ms. Bhanumati Mallick, Constable of Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar for returning lost wallet with cash and other valuables to the rightful owner.

Today, Ms. Bhanumati Mallick, the lady constable, got a wallet with cash of Rs.20,000, ATM & I-Card at the Unit-1 market. She deposited the wallet and valuable things at the police station.

The police identified and handed over the valuable things with a wallet with cash to claimant Amanprit Singh of 120 Bn CRPF. The chief minister and Commissionerate Police appreciated the lady constable on respective Twitter handles.