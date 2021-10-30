TNI Evening News Headlines – October 30, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 30, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi attend G20 Summit in Rome with other world leaders
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 140 more COVID positive cases & 261 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 104 local contact cases and 47 quarantine cases.

➡️ 490 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1028697.

➡️ Mamita Meher’s mother shifted to Visakhapatnam after her health condition deteriorated.

➡️ A two and a half year old girl falls into 15 feet deep wall cavity in Cuttack, rescued safely.

➡️ Orissa High Court Recruitment 2021: Junior Stenographer Exam Date announced.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) increases the guest limit for marriages and funerals in the state capital to 250.

India News

➡️ An Indian Army officer and a soldier lost their lives in a mysterious blast that took place in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir today.

➡️ PM Modi invites French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis at the Vatican today; invites Pope Francis to India.

➡️ Bengal pollution control Board bans all firecrackers during Diwali.

➡️ World’s highest poll station sees 100% voter turnout in Himachal Bypoll.

➡️ Two Army personnel critically injured in explosion near forward post along Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh dismisses reports of backend talks with Congress.

➡️ Centre launches initiative to enable women associated with self help groups to earn Rs 1 lakh per year.

World News

➡️ South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in ICC T20 World Cup’s Super 12 match.

➡️ PM Modi attends G20 Summit in Rome with other world leaders.

➡️ PM Modi invites G20 nations to make India their partner in economic recovery.

