BMC increases Guest limit for weddings, funerals in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday further increased the guest limit for marriages and funerals in the state capital.

With this, a maximum of 250 guests will be allowed in the social events including marriage ceremonies, funerals and other ceremonial functions within the BMC limit with effect from November 1.

Earlier in October, BMC had limited the maximum number of people attending marriage and funeral related functions and thread ceremonies to only 50.