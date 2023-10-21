TNI Evening News Headlines – October 21, 2023

➡️37th edition of the National Games: Odisha Government announces cash incentives for State’s National Games medalists. A Gold Medalist will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, Silver Medalist will get Rs 3 lakh and Bronze Medalist will be felicitated with Rs 2 lakh, for both individual and team events.
➡️Low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a depression. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over several districts of Odisha during next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announces fresh exam following allegations of out-of-syllabus questions in Hindi, Sanskrit teacher recruitment exam.
➡️Odisha Woman ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun died due to excited delirium, suggests post-mortem report.
➡️More than 16 lakh cases are pending in the district and other lower courts of Odisha, over 1 lakh cases are pending in the High Court of Orissa: National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) data.
➡️Indian Navy Units recover the Crew Escape Module of Gaganyaan mission after a successful test flight was conducted by ISRO today.
➡️Cyclone Tej over Arabian Sea to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases postage stamp to commemorate 125th anniversary of Scindia School at Gwalior.
➡️BJP releases a list of 92 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections.
➡️Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif returns home after four years in self-imposed exile in UK.
➡️South Africa post 399/7 in 50 overs against England in ICC World Cup match, in Mumbai.
➡️India to host Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.
➡️PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin of Spain in semifinal of Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament.
➡️About 352 locals in Gaza were murdered by the Israeli army in the last 24 hours.
