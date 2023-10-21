Special Dussehra Food Stall inaugurated at Nimantran Restaurant

TNI Bureau: A special curated Dussehra Food Festival was inaugurated at Nimantran Restaurant Bhubaneswar to celebrate the spirit of Dussehra.

This year, everyone can look forward to a unique culinary experience that complements the festive atmosphere. The stall, inaugurated by Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Chairman of OTDC (Odisha Tourism Development Corporation), promises a mouth-watering culinary experience that captures the essence of the festive season.

Dussehra, a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in India, is synonymous with scrumptious feasts and culinary delights.

Nimantran Restaurant, known for its commitment to serving authentic and delectable cuisine, has curated a special menu to celebrate this festive occasion.

The Dussehra Food Stall at Nimantran Restaurant boasts a diverse menu that highlights the rich flavours and traditions of the region.

Everyone can savour a wide range of traditional Odia delicacies that perfectly complement the festive spirit.

Lenin Mohanty, Chairman OTDC, inaugurated the stall with great enthusiasm. He expressed his delight at being a part of this culinary celebration and applauded Nimantran Restaurant for its commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of Odisha through food. “Our culinary team has put their hearts into curating a menu that celebrates the rich traditions of the festival,” said Mohanty.

The team at Nimantran Restaurant is excited to welcome guests to the Dussehra Food Stall and hope to make this festival even more memorable with delicious food and warm hospitality.

The stall is open to everyone and will be operational during the Dussehra festival.