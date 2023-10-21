Plus 2 Student alleges Ragging in Ramadevi College; Principal Denies

TNI Bureau: A plus two first year student has leveled a serious allegation of ragging against her hostel roommates of Ramadevi Higher Secondary School (Junior College) in Bhubaneswar.

As alleged by the student, her roommates used to hurl casteist slur at her and forced her to watch vulgar videos. Besides, she was forced to wear shorts at night.

The matter came to the light only after the School and Mass Education department order a probe based on her five-page letter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The department has asked the Director of Higher Secondary Education to inquire into her allegations and furnish a report sooon.

The student reportedly sought justice from the department after the College authorities allegedly did not take any action regarding her allegations.

On the other hand, Principal of the college claimed the student’s allegation was baseless. The girl stayed in the college only for 10 days between October 4 and October 14.

The girl took the TC and left the college after leveling the allegations. A probe was initiated and the anti-ragging cell of the institution found out that the allegations were false, the Principal said.