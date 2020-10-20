100-Word Edit: Naveen’s Puja Message to People of Odisha

Citing the example of Europe, where Coronavirus made a comeback due to negligence of people, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appealed the people to be careful during the upcoming puja festival.

Naveen sent a loud and clear message – although Covid-19 cases are on a decline in the State, there is no scope for complacency. He asked people to celebrate the puja holidays with family at home and not to overcrowd public places.

Naveen also cited the example of Kerala, which witnessed an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases during the Onam celebrations.

Wear masks, wash hands regularly, and maintain social distancing norms.