TNI Evening News Headlines – October 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 508 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1022250.

➡️ Odisha Samaj UAE to host ‘CINE ODISHA’ on 22nd October 2021 at the India Pavilion of EXPO2020 Dubai.

➡️ A class 8 girl raped after abduction in Sunabeda area of Koraput Dist.

➡️ Pilot Vehicle of Tribal Development Minister Jagannath Saraka turns turtle near Uliapada village in Gajapati district, 5 Policemen injured.

➡️ Manish Anurag Death Case: Commissionerate Police gets 4-Day remand of 3 accused.

➡️ Odisha Congress to support ‘rail roko’ protest called by a farmers union against Lakhimpur Kheri violence tomorrow.

India News

➡️ Kerala Rains: Death toll due to heavy rains & landslide in Kerala reaches to 21.

➡️ The body of the second pilot of the helicopter which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam has been recovered after 76 days.

➡️ PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

➡️ All three accused – Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh & Govind Preet Singh – in Singhu border incident sent to 6-day Police custody.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 97.65 Cr (97,65,89,540).

➡️ More than 41.2 Lakh doses administered in last 24 hours.

➡️ India’s Active Caseload (1,95,846) constitute 0.57% of Total Cases. Daily Positivity Rate stands at 1.29%.

➡️ Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 32 fresh cases today.

➡️ AIIMS student association apologises after Ramleela skit causes social media outrage.

➡️ Babul Supriyo likely to resign as Asansol MP on Tuesday.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh to get seven new medical colleges in the districts of Siddharthanagar, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Deoria and Pratapgarh.

➡️ Model Mona Rai, who had sustained bullet injuries, dies at Patna Hospital.

World News

➡️ Russian crew lands on Earth after filming first Movie in Space.

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s COVID vaccine will be rolled out soon: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog.

➡️ Saudi Arabia cancel social distancing and go allow worshippers enter Mecca and Medina mosques.

➡️ Taiwan asks US to speed up delivery of F-16 fighters as China threat looms large.