BJP’s National Leaders make a beeline to hail Naveen

Naveen Patnaik… The name remains an enigma for the political class across the country. He has supporters and fan base in all political parties. From a political novice to an invincible leader, Naveen has achieved what others dream for, but in vain.

From an ally of more than a decade, the BJP has turned his main rival in Odisha now, but he has managed the saffron party and its leaders with his strong political manoeuvre skills.

That’s the reason why Naveen has been winning hands down in every election without giving an inch to the Opposition. Most of the leaders are dependent on his charisma to win elections while those who fall out with him, suffer badly.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

When Naveen Patnaik turned 76 on October 16, 2021, many BJP leaders wished him ‘Happy Birthday’ and that was not unusual. But, what surprised everyone was the birthday wishes sent by some national leaders, including Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Gajendra Singh Patel and Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

These leaders created special banners for Naveen Patnaik with Lotus symbol in the background and hailed him as a ‘vigorous orator’ and statesman. It looked like a competition to impress upon Naveen Patnaik who probably rules the hearts of millions of BJP leaders and karyakartas too.

With BJP focusing more on Lok Sabha seats and almost giving up on Assembly seats with Naveen Patnaik at the helm, the party is leaving no stones unturned to keep the BJD President happy. As expected, the Odisha BJP remains clueless while Naveen’s bonhomie with the central leaders continue unabated.