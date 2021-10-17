TNI Morning News Headlines – October 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 443 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 258 quarantine and 185 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 243 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (27).

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,285.

➡️ As many as 55,115 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Vigilance conducts simultaneous raids at 15 places associated with Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and his associate on DA charges. Vigilance sleuths said the legislator had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.05 crore.

➡️ Odisha weather alert: Heavy rainfall warning issued for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur today.

➡️ OJEE announces schedule for online counseling.

India News

➡️ India reports 14,146 fresh infections, 19,788 recoveries & 144 deathss in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,40,67,719 including 1,95,846 active, 3,34,19,749 cured & 4,52,124 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India has administered 97,65,89,540 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 41,20,772 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ More than 101.7 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. While, over 10.42 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with the States/UTs.

➡️ J-K encounter toll rises to 9, two more soldiers’ bodies recovered from Poonch.

➡️ Kerala reports 7955 new COVID-19 cases, 11,769 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala Floods: 8 dead, several missing as Heavy Rains wreak havoc, Sabarimala Pilgrimage deferred.

➡️ Kerala: Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: AIADMK celebrates its 50th anniversary with pomp and show.

World News

➡️ China’s National Health Commission warns of “twindemic” risk this winter as influenza activity has risen in southern China and the remaining high risk of imported COVID-19 cases.

➡️ China tested ‘nuclear capable hypersonic missile’ in August, says report.

➡️ US eases Covid travel curbs from November 8.

➡️ Sri Lanka seeks USD 500 Million loan from India for Fuel purchase.