TNI Evening News Headlines – October 10, 2023

➡️28 unidentified bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims cremated by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation at Satya Nagar and Bharatpur crematoriums.
➡️BSF Jawans recovered explosives placed underground in a forest in Malkangiri district.
➡️Cyber fraud: Odisha MLA Tara Bahinipati was duped of Rs 4 lakh.
➡️Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch nabs close aide of mastermind, detects Rs 40 crore transactions.
➡️PM Modi interacts with Asian Games winners; appeals to all Asian Games winners and the contingent to spread the message of drug-free India.
➡️Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sanjay Singh’s ED custody by three days.
➡️Nobel Laureate Prof. Amartya Sen’s Daughter Nandana Deb Sen denies reports of her Father’s demise.
➡️Union Cabinet meeting likely to be held at 10:30 am tomorrow.
➡️ED raids AAP’s Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe.
➡️NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody.
➡️Israeli Air Force kills Finance Minister of Hamas Jawad Abu Shamala and Member of the Political wing of Hamas Abu Ahmad Zakaria in airstrikes.
➡️Israel-Hamas violence: Over 770 Palestinians including 140 children killed in air raids.
➡️Israel Media: 260 people killed by Hamas gunmen at outdoor music festival.
➡️England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs in World Cup.
➡️Sri Lanka score 344 for 9 against Pakistan in their World Cup match.
