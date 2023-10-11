Hamas attack on Israel: US armaments laden first Plane arrives in Israel

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing war between the Hamas and Israel, the first plane carrying US armaments landed in southern Israel on Tuesday evening.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) informed about the arrival of the US armaments on its X handle. “The first plane carrying US armaments has since arrived at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening.”

The cooperation between our militaries is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability in times of war, the IDF added. However, the IDF added but did not reveal the kinds of weapons or military equipment it received.

The first plane carrying US armaments landed in Israel following Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu’s telephone conversation with US President Biden for the third time.

Informing about his conversation Netanyahu on his X handled said, “I told him (Biden) that Hamas is worse than ISIS – and that they should be treated that way.”

Biden on the other hand reiterated that the “US stands by Israel” and “fully supports its right to defend itself,” the Israeli PM said while thanking him for “unreserved support”.

Meanwhile, IDF informed that by the end of the fourth day of the war against Hamas, over 1000 Israelis have been killed while more than 2,800 are injured. Besides, around 50 Israelis are confirmed hostage or missing.

On the other hand, over 770 Palestinians including 140 children and 120 women have been kille and 4,000 others were wounded in air raids after Israel launched a strong counter-offensive.