Netanyahu speaks to Modi; gives update on Israel-Palestine War

TNI Bureau: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi and updated him about situation of the on ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Modi informed about his conversation with Netanyahu through an X post wherein he assured Netanyahu that India stands with Israel in “this difficult hour.”

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Modi said on his X handle.

It is to be noted here that over 1,500 people including 900 from Israel and 690 from Palestine have been killed till now in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine terror group Hamas.

A report of the United Nations also revealed that more than 1, 87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza due to the war. Moreover, hundreds of houses were devastated due to the conflict.