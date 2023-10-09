TNI Evening News Headlines – October 09, 2023

➡️Scheduled bus strike by Private association in Odisha put on hold till October 31 after discussion with 5T Secretary VK Pandian.
➡️Bahanaga train mishap: 28 unclaimed bodies to be cremated in presence of CBI. The CBI team will arrive within two days.
➡️Malgodown, the biggest wholesale market in Odisha, is likely to be shifted from Cuttack city.
➡️PM Modi to interact with Asian Games contingent tomorrow.
➡️Assembly election schedule for 5 states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh announced.
➡️Two test positive for Brucellosis in Kerala.
➡️Mumbai airport gets ‘Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit’, 1st in Asia with high pressure bags.
➡️Uttarakhand: Seven people died after debris fell on Dharchula-Gunji motorways, trapping a vehicle underneath.
➡️Nearly 400 tourists rescued from North Sikkim by Army, IAF on helicopters.
➡️Rupee settles flat at 83.27 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️The largest Hindu temple in the US – BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham – inaugurated in New Jersey, the United States.
➡️US professor Claudia Goldin receives Nobel Prize in economics.
➡️Israeli forces order the evacuation of the building that houses the Sky News Arabia office in Gaza. Minister Israel Katz ordered to cut off the water to Gaza.
➡️Austria and Germany have announced they are stopping all aid promised to Palestine in response to Hamas terror attacks in Israel which have killed almost 800 people till now and injured more than 2300.
➡️European Union, Germany, Austria suspend all aid to Palestinians from immediate effect. Israel destroyed National Islamic Bank of Gaza in airstriks.
➡️Nepal Cabinet decides to observe a day of national mourning on 10th October and repatriate the dead bodies in coordination with the Israeli government at the earliest.
➡️ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand post 322-7 against Netherlands in World Cup match at Hyderabad.
