Israel orders Full Blockade on Gaza; No Electricity, Food, or Fuel

Tel Aviv, TNI Bureau: On Monday, Israel made a significant announcement regarding the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel declared a total blockade on Gaza, which includes a ban on the entry of food and fuel into the area. This decision came three days after the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has already claimed over 1,100 lives on both sides, with more than 800 casualties in Israel, including over 40 soldiers.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we act accordingly.”

Gaza, home to more than 2 million people, has been under a severe blockade since 2007. Israel’s recent move aims to escalate this blockade by cutting off all supplies in response to Hamas’s unexpected attack on Israel last Saturday.

According to a CNN report, Israel’s military announced on Monday that they had regained control of all communities around Gaza, more than 48 hours after Hamas initiated a surprise attack. Following Israel’s response, there have been reports of at least 493 deaths in the Gaza area.

CNN quoted IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, who stated, “There is no fighting going on between Israel Defense Forces troops and Hamas inside Israel, and the IDF has re-taken control of all communities around the Gaza Strip.”

In a video statement on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel was in a state of war, not just an operation, and vowed that Hamas would “pay a price” for their attack on Israel.

“We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered, first of all, to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilization of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known,” he stated.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, distressing videos and images from the affected region continue to surface on the internet, highlighting the severe impact on innocent civilians and the nation as a whole.