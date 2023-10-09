Israel-Palestine War: Congress extends support to Palestinian Cause

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: On Monday, the Congress party extended its support for Palestinians, shifting its stance after previously condemning the “brutal attacks on the people of Israel” by Hamas. During a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, a resolution expressing anguish over the conflict and calling for a ceasefire was passed, emphasizing support for the rights of Palestinians.

The conflict between Hamas and Israeli defense forces, which began on Saturday, has resulted in around 1,200 casualties. The Congress party issued an official statement emphasizing the importance of “dialogue and negotiations” to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. They stressed their belief that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people should be fulfilled through peaceful means while also ensuring the national security interests of Israelis.

The Congress party reiterated its support for the rights of Palestinians to land, self-government, and a life of dignity and respect. They called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations to address all outstanding issues contributing to the conflict in the Middle East.

“”The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestianian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict,” said Congress statement.