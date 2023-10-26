TNI Evening News Headlines – October 26, 2023

➡️Cuttack Collector Dr Bhabani Shankar Chayani transferred & posted as Director, Higher Education.
➡️Narahari Sethy takes charge as Collector of Cuttack from Bhabani Shankar Chayani.
➡️Meeting between the State Government and Private Bus Owners’ Association was successful. Private Bus Owner’s Association has agreed not to do bus strike in the State: Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu.
➡️Newly appointed Governor Raghubar Das to take oath as Governor of Odisha on October 31.
➡️National Games 2023: Odisha men’s and women’s rugby teams secure semifinal berths.
➡️Qatar Court sentences 8 former Indian Navy personnel to death after detaining them since August 30, 2022. MEA considering legal options.
➡️Lok Sabha Ethics Committee summons TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Oct 31 in connection with cash for query case.
➡️India script history, win highest number of medals of 73 at Asian Para Games.
➡️Lunar eclipse on October 29.
➡️Disqualification filed against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker posts the matter for further hearing on 2nd November.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao in Goa.
➡️The returns filed by individual taxpayers have increased from 3.36 crore in Assessment Year (AY) 2013-14 to 6.37 crore in AY 2021-22 registering an overall increase of 90%.
