Qatar Court sentence 8 Ex Indian Navy Officials to Death; MEA Shocked

TNI Bureau: In a shocking development, a Qatar court today handed death sentence to as many as eight former Indian Navy officials, who were arrested on August 30, 2022.

The Qatari intelligence service arrested the eight former Indian Navy officers namely Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh from Doha in 2022 on charges of spying for Israel.

Their bail pleas were rejected numerous times and today the Court of First Instance of Qatar passed a judgment of death sentence.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while reacting to the verdict said it is “Deeply shocked” and is “awaiting detailed judgment.”

“The Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” it added.

Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture, the statement said further.