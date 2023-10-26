CM Naveen meets outgoing Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met outgoing Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal at the Raj Bhava on Thursday.

During his meeting, the Odisha Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prof Ganeshi Lal for his service to the State and conveyed him good wishes.

It is to be noted here that Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal is leaving Odisha tomorrow after serving as Governor for nearly five years and five months.

On the other hand, the newly appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das will arrive in Bhubaneswar on October 29 and take oath on October 31.

President Droupadi Murmu had appointed the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand as the new Governor of Odisha on October 18.