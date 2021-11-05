TNI Evening News Headlines – November 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 59 more COVID positive cases & 190 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 46 local contact cases and 13 quarantine cases.

➡️ 536 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1031425.

➡️ There is no need to change the name of Puri: Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

➡️ Odisha Government issues notification on 4% reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel prices in the State. Petrol & diesel will now cost Rs 3.04 & Rs 2.86 cheaper.

➡️ Odisha State Film Awards for 2019 announced; Producer director Ghanashyam Mohapatra will be conferred Jayadev Purashkar. Nila Madhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ gets the Best Feature Film and Panda will receive the Best Director award. Swaraj Mishra’s ‘Rasagola’ wins Odisha State Film Awards.

➡️ Pradeep Majhi to join BJD tomorrow.

➡️ Low Pressure likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal and neighborhood around November 9.

➡️ Final reservation list of Zilla Parishad president posts of various districts for the forthcoming panchayat poll announced; 4 reserved for backward classes, 4 for SC.

India News

➡️ 24 dead in two Bihar districts after consuming suspected spurious liquor.

➡️ Sameer Wankhede removed as probe officer from Aryan Khan case, SIT formed.

➡️ CBSE offers 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 in Class X. Examination shall be of 90 minutes duration.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Jhajjar, Haryana today at 8:15 pm: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ Free grains distribution scheme of Centre to end from November 30.

➡️ T20 World Cup 21: India restrict Scotland to 85 as Mohammad Shami & Ravindra Jadeja claim 3 wickets each.

➡️ India Rout Scotland by 8 wickets to stay alive in Semifinal Race.

World News

➡️ WHO warns of new COVID-19 wave; says Europe, Central Asia likely to see 500K deaths by February.

➡️ Chinese Journalist jailed for Wuhan Covid coverage “May Not Survive”: Reports.

➡️ China to punish Taiwan independence supporters as tension with island grows.